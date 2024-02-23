NZ vs AUS: Devon Conway escapes ‘clear fracture to left thumb’ but doubtful for final T20I

New Zealand opener Devon Conway escaped a ‘cleared fracture’ to his left hand after being hit during the second T20I against Australia in Auckland on Friday (Feb 23); he remains doubtful for the final match on Sunday at Eden Park. Conway got injured during the second over of the day when he took a sharp delivery from Adam Milne down the leg side.

The medical staff attended Conway on the field before the opener decided to walk away for the scans, leaving midway through the game. His opening partner, Finn Allen, took over wicketkeeping duties for the second T20I.

Meanwhile, scans cleared him of any obvious fracture, but a dark cloud looms over his participation in the first Test in Wellington on February 29.

Though Conway was padded up during the New Zealand innings, per the side’s highest run-scorer, Glenn Philips, the home team didn’t want to risk him at that point in the match.

ALSO READ: Adam Zampa picks four wickets as Australia crush New Zealand in 2nd T20I to win series

"All I know is it was pretty swollen and it wasn't worth going out there at that point in time," Glenn Phillips said.

Explaining further what the dressing room’s thoughts behind Conway’s injuries were, Glenn said of the four early wickets that fell early, Devon’s could have been one, but that's part of the game.

"At the end of the day, we were four down for not much, and who knows, Devon could have been one of those wickets," he said. "But obviously, he's an integral part of our batting line-up, and he always gives a lot of confidence to the guys that are behind him. It was a big loss, but at the end of the day, wickets fell regardless."

Conway’s absence cost New Zealand - Zampa

Australia’s match-winner for the day, Adam Zampa, also shared the same thoughts on how big a loss Conway was to the home team in this crushing defeat. Although Zampa admitted taking this win any day, he hoped that Conway would get fit sooner.

"Reckon potentially, Conway is a big out for them in that situation," he said. "That was almost the perfect start for us. Unfortunately for him, hope his thumbs alright, [but] he's the kind of guy who can bat through so that made it a lot harder for New Zealand."