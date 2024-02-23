Adam Zampa picks four wickets as Australia crush New Zealand in 2nd T20I to win series

Australia off-spinner Adam Zampa starred with the ball in hand, picking four wickets as they beat New Zealand by 72 runs to win the second T20I in Auckland, taking home the three-match series 2-0. For the hosts, Lockie Ferguson returned with incredible figures of 4 for 12 but failed to inspire his team to level the series.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Ferguson removed Steve Smith early on, on seven. Captain Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head added 53 for the second wicket inside three overs before Ben Sears bowled Travis on 45.

Australia lost wickets in clusters during the middle overs as New Zealand looked like confining them within the average score at Eden Park. However, Pat Cummins’ 22-ball 28 and an unbeaten 11 from Nathan Ellis ensured Australia scored 174 in the first innings.

Ferguson picked four scalps for New Zealand, while the remaining bowlers, excluding Trent Boult, picked two wickets each.

Zampa mats host in Auckland

New Zealand got off to a poor start, with the top three returning to the pavilion inside the first six overs. Glenn Philips tried saving the Kiwis’ sinking ship with his 45-run stay, but Adam Zampa tore into the middle order to put New Zealand’s back against the wall.

Josh Clarkson and Trent Boult scored into double digits, but that couldn’t save New Zealand from embarrassment as they went down by 72 runs in the second T20I, losing the series.

Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins was adjudged the Player of the Match for his contributions with both bat and ball.

“Always enjoyed batting, especially in this format, give it a bit of a swing, and few came off the edges and flew to the boundary, but I will take it. I do most of the times, especially here when you are looking for sixes and fours and feels like you have got bit more of a license,” Cummins said.