Pakistan players-PCB agree on landmark deal as new central contracts signed

After all the drama surrounding the signing of the central contracts over the past three months, the Pakistan players and the PCB have come to common ground as the new landmark deal is signed just before the start of the World Cup 2023.

Per the latest reports, the players have agreed to sign a first-of-its-kind deal, with PCB offering a hike, alongside providing them with a share in its revenue.

It has come after the players union ended their silent protest over the same, threatening to boycott endorsing the sponsored logos on their jerseys during the World Cup.

Since the board had not paid them any salary since the previous cycle ended on June 30, the players were also said to be upset with PCB functionalities. The players also denied participating in ICC-related media events (during the CWC) in their revert to the board over payment issues.

Meanwhile, in the new contract signed just ahead of the start of the World Cup, the PCB has offered a three-year deal – rather than the standard 12-month one, with a significant increase in their salaries, alongside the board providing them with a fixed share of revenue they receive from the ICC.

Since their previous contracts ended, Pakistan was involved in the Sri Lanka Tests, Afghanistan ODIs and Asia Cup 2023 and was playing without receiving any retainers or other financial compensation. Although Pakistan players were unlikely to appear in the World Cup without central contracts in their hands, Captain Babar Azam didn’t mention anything regarding the same during his pre-departure conference on Tuesday.

The new central contract signing will see category A players receive PKR 4,500,000 (USD 15,590), more than four-fold than the previous year’s numbers. Also, the board had earlier offered category-A players to play in any one league outside of the PSL but agreed to allow all players under contract to play in two regardless of the category.

Share in revenue is a big plus

Outside of players receiving hikes, PCB offering them a fixed share of the revenue is the biggest talking point. After long negotiations, both parties agreed on the same ground of players receiving a 3% share of the revenue amounting to around 1 million (the PCB is set to earn USD 34 million per year from next year as a share of ICC revenue).

The players will receive this share over and above their salaries.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Team arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning and will New Zealand in their first warm-up tie on Friday, September 29.

