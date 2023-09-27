Full strength Australia on song, hit 352 as India bowlers suffer wrath in Rajkot ODI

Australia brought their A-game during the third ODI against India in Rajkot. By bringing in the World Cup-bound players for the final One-Dayer, the visitors posted a mammoth 352 for seven batting first. While all-rounder Mitchell Marsh hit a brilliant 96 off 84 balls, David Warner, Smith and Labuschagne scored respective fifties. For India, ace seamer Bumrah picked three wickets but conceded more than eight runs per over.

Australia elected to bat first after winning the toss. Warner and Marsh, the likely opening pair for the World Cup, attacked the opposition from the word go. Both went after Bumrah and Siraj, with Warner completing his fifty inside the first ten overs. After Warner departed on 54, Marsh and Steve Smith carried forward the momentum. The Aussies crossed the 200-run-mark inside the 25th over, putting India on the back foot.

Kuldeep broke the stand by dismissing Marsh on 96. It was then India could put brakes on Australia’s pacey innings. While Smith and Labuschagne looked like putting in the fifth gear, two wickets had them on the mat. Returning Glenn Maxwell got out cheaply to Bumrah, while Kuldeep dismissed Cameron Green to hurt the Aussie's momentum.

The batter in form, Labuschagne, built a partnership with Captain Pat Cummins to see Australia go past 330. Their stand was crucial in helping Australia gain a little advantage during the fag end of the innings. Although Marnus got out in the penultimate over off Bumrah, hitting 72, Cummins remained unbeaten on 19 as Australia posted a mammoth total of 352 for seven in fifty overs.

India aim series whitewash

With seniors returning to the side, including regular captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India boosts a potent batting line-up with match winners in the middle overs.

All eyes will again be on Shreyas Iyer, who starred with the bat in the previous outing, hitting his 3rd ODI hundred. Suryakumar Yadav, who impressed everyone with his SKY-style cricket in Indore, will hog the limelight too. KL Rahul’s form will be crucial for India as he looks to cement his position as the top batter.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja will look to add some more runs to their kitty, while any contribution from the tail would be a bonus for India heading into the World Cup.

