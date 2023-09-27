Ind vs Aus: Team India star Shubman Gill mentions Rohit Sharma's best quality as a player and captain

Shubman Gill has been in terrific form in 2023, especially in the ODI format. The right-hander has already slammed as many as five centuries in the 50-over format and will be entering the forthcoming ODI World Cup as the No. 1 ranked Indian batter (second overall, behind Babar Azam). Ahead of the third and final ODI between India and Australia, in Rajkot on Wednesday (September 27), Gill spoke at length about Indian captain Rohit Sharma and mentioned the best quality of Hitman as a player and captain.

In an interview with Jio Cinema, Shubman hailed the 36-year-old Indian captain Rohit and stated, "He gives a lot of freedom to players to express themselves. He tells the coaches as well to let the players make their own decisions on the field and that the player should be the best judge, and that is his best quality as a player and captain."

Talking about Gill, the 24-year-old has already amassed over 1,200 ODI runs in 2023 and averages a solid 71. On his own form, Gill said, "Yes, this year has been great for me. The preparation for the World Cup has been good. We have gotten good momentum from the Asia Cup as well. I think peaking at the right time is crucial ahead of a big tournament with so many matches."

Gill has been rested for the third and final ODI between India and Australia, in Rajkot. The opener will now shift his focus on India's two upcoming CWC 2023 warm-up games, on September 30 and October 03, before they kick off their World Cup campaign versus Australia on October 08 in Chennai. The 50-over showpiece event kicks off on October 05 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

