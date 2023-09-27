‘He has made the cut’: Sunil Gavaskar backs R Ashwin in India's CWC '23 squad, with Axar Patel unfit

R Ashwin's ODI comeback during the ongoing Australia home series has made heads turn. Ever since India lost the services of Axar Patel due to injury concerns during the Asia Cup, India recalled the senior off-spinner back into the ODI setup just before the ODI World Cup at home, which kicks off on October 5. Ashwin has impressed in the opening two games, with four wickets, and former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar feels the wily off-spinner has sealed his World Cup spot.

Sharing his thoughts on the Ashwin versus Axar debate, Little Master Gavaskar said, "The way he has bowled in the last two matches, I think he has made the cut for the World Cup squad. If there is even a hint of doubt on Axar Patel's fitness, whether he'll be completely fit for the entire World Cup; because any injury can be a recurring one and he needs to be careful. If the team management think they can't take that chance with Axar because it is the World Cup and everyone wants their squad to be 100 percent fit; so if there are any doubts then Ashwin could make a comeback."

“He has bowled exceptionally well in the last 3-4 overs he bowled in Mohali, then the way he utilised the carrom ball in Indore. So if there are any doubts on Axar, Ashwin will come back into the team," Gavaskar added.

It is to be noted that all the participating teams have to announce their final 15 players for the CWC '23 edition before September 28 (Thursday).

Ashwin, 37, isn't part of Rohit Sharma-led India's playing XI in the third and final ODI versus Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday (September 27).

Axar, the spin-bowling all-rounder, has not been completely ruled out of the World Cup. Axar, who is dealing with a left quadriceps strain, is expected to return for the CWC '23 warm-up games.

After the Australia series, India play two warm-up games -- on September 30 and October 3 respectively -- before their World Cup opener versus Australia in Chennai on October 8.

