India vs Australia: Is R Ashwin a backup for CWC '23? Rohit Sharma spills the beans before 3rd ODI

R Ashwin's ODI return during the Australia series has made heads turn. Ever since Axar Patel got injured during Asia Cup 2023, Ashwin was recalled into the 50-over setup for the Australia ODIs, which is India's last series before the ODI World Cup starting October 05. In the opening two games, the 37-year-old has looked in good rhythm and accounted for four wickets. Before the third and final ODI of the series, which India lead 2-0, captain Rohit Sharma opined on Ashwin and whether he is a backup for the upcoming home World Cup.

Ahead of the third and final ODI, Rohit -- who joined the squad for the inconsequential tie -- addressed the reporters and answered how Ashwin is being assessed ahead of the ODI World Cup.

Rohit said, "He has got class, he has got the experience of playing the sport and handling the pressure. It's just that he hasn't played ODIs in the last year or so but you can't take away the class and the experience that the individual has. In the last couple of games, we saw how well he bowled. He has got a lot of variations up his sleeves and in case, there is a chance, we can look at a lot of things."

"The way things are at this point in time, it does well for us because we have got all the backups ready, we have given them enough game time, a lot of time in the middle. So, pretty much happy with how things have panned out in the last couple of weeks," Rohit added.

For the third and final ODI, India do not have the services of vice-captain Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel. Axar continues to sit out due to injury concerns, dealing with a left quadriceps strain. Ashwin, thus, has another chance to make a strong statement and get roped in the CWC final 15. All the participating teams have to name their final 15 before September 28.

The third and final ODI versus Australia is India's last international game before the CWC 2023 edition. They will then play two warm-up games, on September 30 and October 03, before their World Cup opener on October 08, where they face Australia in Chennai.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE