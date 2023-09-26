Virat Kohli might say 'thank you very much' if India win CWC '23: SA legend AB de Villiers' BOLD remark

Virat Kohli is gearing up for the third and final ODI between India and Australia, in Rajkot, on Wednesday (September 28). This will be India's last international game before their CWC 2023 opener, on October 08, where they meet Australia in Chennai. The showpiece event kicks off on October 05 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Kohli will turn 35 during the forthcoming World Cup. Not much has been revealed by Kohli in terms of his future in international cricket. However, AB de Villiers -- South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend -- feels it might be a good time for Kohli to call it quits from the 50-over format if India win the CWC 2023 edition at home.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said, "I know he loves travelling to South Africa (for the 2027 World Cup), but it's very difficult to say. It is a long time away. Let's focus on this one first, I think that's what Virat Kohli would tell you. I think if they win this World Cup, it might not be a bad time to say, 'Thank you very much. I am maybe just going to play Test cricket for the next few years and a little bit of IPL, enjoy the last bit of my career, have enough family time, and say goodbye to everyone'."

"But he is in incredible shape and is mentally still there. He has been rested from time to time, which I think is a great move. So, I think the hunger and the fire will still be there," De Villiers further added.

Kohli has had a great run at the international level. He has featured in 111 Tests, 280 ODIs, 115 T20Is. In the 50-over format, the 34-year-old has been exceptional since his early days, scoring 13,027 runs including 47 hundreds and 65 fifties at an average of 57.38. It will be interesting to see if Kohli steps aside from one of his most-loved formats if India win the forthcoming ODI World Cup at home.

Talking about India's run in CWC '23, they will open their campaign versus Australia in Chennai on October 08. Irrespective of what is in Kohli's mind with regard to his ODI future, he will be desperate to give his all and help India win their second 50-over World Cup win at home and also end their ten-year-long ICC title drought.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE