Not Bumrah, Kohli or Kuldeep! Former spinner Harbhajan names 'ace of spades' in India's CWC '23 squad

India beat Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) to win the second and penultimate ODI and seal the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead on Sunday (September 24) in Indore. Being asked to bat first, India rode on Shubman Gill's 104, Shreyas Iyer's 105, stand-in captain KL Rahul's 52 and Suryakumar Yadav's 37-ball 72* to post 399 for 5. In reply, rain break revised Australia's target to 317 in 33 overs before they bundled out for 217 in 28.2 overs to lose convincingly. Before the third and final ODI, in Rajkot on Wednesday (September 28), former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh hailed Suryakumar -- following his blistering 72 not out -- and named him the 'ace of spades' for India in the upcoming home ODI World Cup.

Amid a lot of criticism for his poor returns in ODIs, Surya was named in India's provisional World Cup squad as Rohit Sharma & Co. have backed the right-hander due to his aggressive style of play. If he gets going, he can change the complexion of the game while batting in the lower order. Already a big name in T20Is, Surya has been backed fully ahead of the ODI World Cup and Harbhajan feels he is India's 'ace of spades'. In addition, Bhajji feels his name should be written first in the team sheet and then the rest following his unbeaten 72 -- laced with 6 fours and an equal number of sixes at 194.59 -- in the Indore ODI versus Australia.

"Surykaumar Yadav has to play all the matches. I don't care whom he replaces, but his name should be taken first and then the rest. You have a player who is a pure match-winner and can single-handedly make the game one-sided. He is the ace of spades. We have been talking about a finisher...he is the one. He has to play at No. 5 for India," Bhajji said on his YouTube channel.

Surya came out to bat at No. 6 in the Indore ODI, following the momentum set by centurions Gill, Iyer and Rahul. He went berserk in the final overs -- slamming Cameron Green for four back-to-back sixes -- to take India to 399 for 5. Even in the series opener, in Mohali, the right-hander made an impressive 50 (49) as he announced his return to form in the format just before the 50-over showpiece event, starting on October 05.

India will open their campaign in CWC '23 on October 08 when they face Australia in Chennai.

