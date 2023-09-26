‘Don’t see him in India's CWC '23 squad, might be there as mentor': Ex-Australia skipper on R Ashwin

India beat Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) to win the second and penultimate ODI and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three ODIs, with the final game on Wednesday (September 28) in Rajkot. R Ashwin, who returned to ODI format since early 2022, has made a strong case to be included in India's final 15 for the upcoming CWC '23 edition, however, former Australia captain Aaron Finch has made a bold statement. Finch believes Ashwin -- who has a strong chance to replace an unfit Axar Patel from the World Cup squad -- won't make the cut and might be there as a mentor around the current group.

Ashwin last played an ODI in early 2022 during India's tour of South Africa. However, an injury to spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel, during Asia Cup 2023, reopened the doors for Ashwin in the shorter format. In the two ODIs versus Australia, he has accounted for four wickets so far and, thus, has made a strong statement with Axar ruled out of the third and final game in Rajkot. Axar, who is dealing with a left quadriceps strain, is expected to return for the CWC '23 warm-up games. If he returns, it will be interesting to see if Ashwin remains part of India's World Cup plans.

Nonetheless, Finch doesn't think Ashwin will be part of the upcoming ICC event. Speaking on Star Sports, he said, "I think he (Ashwin) might struggle to make it to the final 15, but as somebody who has played so much cricket, I think the rest of the group that is with the Indian team for this current series against Australia, they could learn so much about big gameplay."

'Wouldn't be surprised if he's there as a mentor'

"Because Ashwin is somebody that stands up in big games, whether it's a Test match or a T20 game, he has done it all throughout his career. So I wouldn't be surprised if he's there at the moment as a mentor around the group, but I don't see him making that last 15, unfortunately," Finch, who led Australia to T20 World Cup glory in 2021, further added.

India and Australia will lock horns in the third and final ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday (September 27). All CWC '23 participating teams need to announce their final 15 prior to September 28. Hence, it will be interesting to see if Axar regains fitness and what the future is in store for Ashwin in the format.

