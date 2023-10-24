South Africa skipper Aiden Markram heaped praise on his side after they demolished Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup contest on Tuesday (Oct 24). Riding on the excellent Quinton de Kock’s third ton, the Proteas registered a massive 149-run win against Bangladesh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to go second in the ODI World Cup standings. The South African batters were at full show yet again as they scored 382/5 in their 50 overs to stamp their authority on the contest. A stupendous 174 helps Quinton de Kock garner his second @aramco #POTM of #CWC23 🎇#SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/iDYuhawehD — ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2023 × Markram in awe of batters

“Guys have worked quite hard at the death. Especially against Mahmudullah who played fantastically, we thought it was an opportunity to execute our death bowling plans. What Quinny did tonight was obviously superb. And then to have a guy like Klaasen who walks in and smashes it. It's quite different how each person in the top 6 plays. It's something you can't take for granted and we won't do that. Temba improved quite a lot coming into this game, just wasn't 100 per cent. Hopefully he can be ready for Pakistan,” skipper Markram said in the post-match interview.

Quinton de Kock was yet again the star man for the Proteas having scored 174 runs, second highest score by a South African in World Cup innings. The defeat for Bangladesh also condemned them to the bottom spot in the ODI World Cup standings.

South Africa continue onslaught

Continuing from where they left off against England, South Africa bowlers were right on the money as they bowled out Shakib Al Hasan’s men for 233 runs. Mahmudullah’s 111 runs proved consolation as Bangladesh were never in the scene to chase the mammoth 383-run target. In an overall show by the Proteas bowlers, Marco Jansen, Lizaad Williams, and others chipped in with at least one wicket. With no real contribution from other batters, Bangladesh surrendered two points and now face a tough prospect to make the final four.

South Africa will next take the field on Friday (Oct 27) when they face out-of-form Pakistan who have lost three consecutive matches in Chennai. A win in that match could put Markram’s men on the brink of semifinal qualification. On the contrary, Bangladesh will take on the Netherlands at the Eden Gardens on Saturday as they look to register their second win of the ODI World Cup.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE