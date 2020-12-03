NZ vs WI: Kane Williamson embraces Kemar Roach who lost his father before Hamilton Test, wins hearts

Cricket West Indies and West Indies men’s team on Thursday extended their deepest condolences to fast bowler, Kemar Roach and his family on the demise of his father, Andrew Smith. Roach, despite losing his father, went on to play the first Test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton as both the teams wore black armbands on the opening day of the Hamilton Test.

Before the start of Day 1 of the Hamilton Test, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was seen hugging Roach, a gesture that won hearts of plenty on social media. Williamson is hailed as one of the most down to earth players in the world of cricket.

Fans lauded the Kiwi skipper for embracing Roach and the heartwarming gesture was lauded by many.

Team Manager Rawl Lewis spoke on behalf of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the team:

“On behalf of CWI and the West Indies cricket team, I offer condolences to Kemar and his family back home. Losing a loved one is never easy and we want to offer our full support to Kemar during this very difficult time. We got the news as we prepared for the Test match here and the players and team support staff all got together and offered tremendous support,” Lewis said.

Meanwhile, after a rain delay, the first Test between New Zealand and the West Indies got underway in Hamilton. The Windies captain Jason Holder opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

The visitors got the early dismissal of debutant Will Young (5) before Tom Latham and Kane Williamson stitched a 154-run stand for the second wicket. However, Latham (86) failed to get to his ton as he was dismissed by Kemar Roach.

New Zealand ended Day 1 on 243-2 with Kane Williamson unbeaten on 97 and Ross Taylor on 31.