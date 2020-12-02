Eighth COVID-19 case hits Pakistan cricket team; squad not allowed to train

A total number of eight members, out of 53, of Pakistan’s cricket squad, have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far in their tour of New Zealand as the visiting contingent undergoes strict quarantine in Christchurch, New Zealand health authorities said on Wednesday.

The health department said there was one new confirmed case among the squad and a further two members are being investigated. It is the latest edition to the seven who had earlier tested positive over the last week.

The Pakistan squad isn’t allowed to train together until doctors are confident it would not lead to more COVID-19 cases.

Earlier last week, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield has issued the Pakistan squad a “final warning” for breaching social distancing protocols at their hotel. However, no more breaches have been reported since. But the rising coronavirus cases within the camp raises a concern.

Two of the original six cases last week were ultimately found to be historical – not infectious – while the other four were active. A seventh member of the Pakistan squad tested positive on Saturday.

The Babar Azam-led 53-member Pakistan squad arrive in Christchurch on November 24 and were undergoing two weeks of quarantine which is mandatory for all arrivals in New Zealand.

The entire Pakistan contingent tested negative before their departure from Lahore for the five-match tour, scheduled to commence with a T20I in Auckland on December 18.

Notably, New Zealand has recorded just 1,704 cases and 25 deaths in a population of five million.

The PCB has been maintaining close contact with the Pakistan team management in New Zealand and has kept them updated on the return to the training process.