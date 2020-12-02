IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli and Co. win 3rd ODI by 13 runs but lose series 2-1

The Indian cricket team on Wednesday defeated Australia by 13 runs in the third and final ODI of the series in Canberra as the Men in Blue finally tasted success on Australian soil in the 2020-21 tour. After losing the first two ODIs, India fought back hard to get a solitary in the ODI series and will head into the three-match T20I series with a win.

Batting first, India posted 302/5 runs on board in 50 overs with Hardik Pandya smashing an unbeaten 92 laced by seven boundaries and one six. Indian skipper Virat Kohli started the rout with the willow as he laid the platform with a well-made 63 off 78 after losing Shikhar Dhawan (16) and Shubman Gill (33) earlier in the innings.

Shreyas Iyer continued his hot-cold patch with the bat as he was dismissed by Adam Zampa on 19 before Ashton Agar sent KL Rahul packing for 5. With India struggling at 152/5 at one point, Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja stitched one of the finest partnerships of recent time and took India to a 300+ total.

While Hardik scored 92 not-out, Jadeja remained unbeaten at 66 off 50 deliveries as he hammered five boundaries and three sixes.

Chasing 303, Australia started confidently but lost new opener Marnus Labuschagne to debutant T Natarajan for 7. Steve Smith, who came into the match on the back of consecutive centuries, was dismissed for seven by Shardul Thakur. The Indian pacer further dismissed Moises Henriques (22) before Kuldeep Yadav sent debutant Cameron Green packing for 21.

Alex Carey (38) and Glenn Maxwell (59) showed some determination to take the chase close but fell short against a potent Indian bowling attack. Ashton Agar, too, crumbled under pressure as Indian won the third ODI by 13 runs. Australia end the series with a 2-1 win.

The three-match T20I series between India and Australia is set to start from December 4 (Friday).

