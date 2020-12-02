Virat Kohli fastest to 12000 runs in ODI cricket, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli on Wednesday added yet another milestone to his illustrious career as he became the faster played in the history of ODI cricket to score 12,000 runs while surpassing Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar during the third ODI against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday. Kohli needed just 23 runs to touch the landmark and ended up with 63 runs in the final knock of the ODI series.

Kohli ended up with two half-centuries in the three-match ODI series and also became the fastest to score 12,000 runs in ODI cricket. The record was held by Tendulkar who achieved the record in 309 matches and Kohli surpassed the Master Blaster in just 251 matches and broke a record which Tendulkar held for 17 years after achieving the feat against Pakistan at Centurion in 2003.

Apart from Kohli and Tendulkar, the likes of Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara are other batters to have accumulated 12,000 or more runs in ODI cricket.

Players to complete 12,000 ODI runs:

Virat Kohli - 251 matches, 242 innings

Sachin Tendukar - 309 matches, 300 innings

Ricky Ponting - 323 matches, 314 innings

Kumar Sangakkara - 359 matches, 336 innings

Sanath Jayasuriya - 390 matches, 379 innings

However, Kohli missed on a feat after failing to convert his 63 runs into a hundred as he stands shy of Tendulkar’s record of most centuries (9) against Australia.

Meanwhile, India posted a total of 303 for Australia after a late flourish by Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Virat Kohli had played a superb knock but failure from other batsmen didn’t allow the Indian batting line-up to go all-out against a new-looked Australian bowling attack.

Australia have already won the ODI series 2-0.