IND vs AUS: Fans return to stadium for first time in eight months

First ODI between India and Australia became a highlight because it was for the first time in eight months that men's cricket witnessed see fans cheering since March.
Plan for the rest of series
The first of the two-match at the SCG was played with 50 per cent crowd capacity. The third ODI at Canberra will be played at 65 per cent crowd capacity.
'Excited to play in front of fans again'
Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch on Thursday said that the team was excited to play in front of fans again. "The last time we played in front of a crowd in Australia was a very long time ago. There has been a huge amount of work going to allow that to happen -- from the public in various states, there has been a tremendous amount of work done to keep coronavirus under control. We are really excited. We know how much of a great atmosphere would it be," said Finch.
Tickets!
"You need to get in quick though as tickets, starting at $30 for adults and $10 for kids, are in high demand. Both Manuka Oval, Canberra (65 per cent) and the SCG (50 per cent) will be at limited capacity," cricket.com.au said in a FAQ section about the series.
Majority Indians in support!
Majority of fans in today's match were Indians. Despite India's loss, the match was lively with the cheers of fans.