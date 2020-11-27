IND vs AUS: Fans return to stadium for first time in eight months

'Excited to play in front of fans again'

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch on Thursday said that the team was excited to play in front of fans again. "The last time we played in front of a crowd in Australia was a very long time ago. There has been a huge amount of work going to allow that to happen -- from the public in various states, there has been a tremendous amount of work done to keep coronavirus under control. We are really excited. We know how much of a great atmosphere would it be," said Finch.

(Photograph:AFP)