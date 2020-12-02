'Playing for Australia is more important than playing in IPL': Shane Warne after Pat Cummins rested for third ODI

Australia's pacer spearhead Pat Cummins was rested for the third and final ODI against India after getting an unassailable 2-0 lead against the visitors. The paceman was a part of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders so he was given rest before the much-anticipated Test series.

However, Shane Warne was not pleased with the decision to rest Cummins. According to Aussie great, IPL is not more important for players than playing for Australia.

"Pat Cummins and the resting, I’m a little bit disappointed," Warne said on Fox Cricket.

"I know it is a big summer that we have and it is pretty jam-packed, but I don’t think Australian players should be resting after two games.

"Why are they resting? Is it because they played IPL? So they are allowed to go and play all these games in the IPL and then they need a rest because they have been playing in IPL.

"Surely playing for Australia is more important than playing in the IPL. So I would say you should choose. Either miss the IPL or you cannot miss games because you need a break coming off an IPL for an Australian game.

"It is a One Day International for Australia and you need a rest to get through the summer after two games," Warne signed off.