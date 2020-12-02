England's Dawid Malan attains highest-ever rating points in T20I history

Dawid Malan has attained the highest-ever rating points for batsmen in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after a terrific run saw him top the series aggregate with 173 runs and help England blank South Africa 3-0.

The 33-year-old left-hander has reached 915 points, the first to cross the 900-point mark after Australian Aaron Finch’s 900-point achievement in July 2018. Malan now enjoys a 44-point lead over Pakistan’s Babar Azam, whom he overtook to become number one in September this year.

Malan’s player of the series performance included a match-winning 99 not out in the final match and helped England leapfrog Australia to take top position in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings.

England, who had started the series at 271 points, are now level with Australia at 275 points but ahead on decimal points. South Africa and New Zealand retain their fifth and sixth positions while the West Indies have slipped behind Afghanistan to 10th place after losing 2-0 to New Zealand in another series, performances of which are also included in Wednesday’s rankings update.

England’s Jos Buttler has gained seven spots to reach 21st position while South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen’s continued good form, which saw him score 136 runs in the series, has lifted him 17 places to a career-best fifth position. Faf du Plessis’s return to form, with an aggregate of 121 runs, has pushed him into the top 20.

Among the bowlers, England’s leg-spinner Adil Rashid is back to the 700-point mark, gaining three places to reach number 4. He is just one spot below his career-best third position achieved in November 2018. The top seven bowlers are all spinners, with Tabraiz Shamsi, South Africa’s top ranked bowler in 5th place.

Chris Jordan, who became England’s leading T20I wicket-taker in the third match against South Africa with his 66th wicket, has gained one place to reach 12th rank.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi makes an entry into the top 50 bowlers for the first time after taking four wickets in the series. His previous best was 67th in September this year.

The series in New Zealand saw the home side’s Lockie Ferguson leap 45 slots to 32nd position after finishing as the most successful bowler in the series with seven wickets, which included a player of the match effort of five for 21 in the first match.

Glenn Phillips celebrated his recall to the New Zealand T20I side for the first time in two years by smashing a century in the second match and climbing into the top 100 batsmen for the first time – ending the series in 86th place.

Kieron Pollard was the West Indian star of the series, scoring 103 runs at a strike rate of 198. That was good enough to take him up 18 places to the 57th rank with the bat and up to seventh place in the all-rounders’ table.

MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings (as of 2 December 2020)

Batting: ICC Top 10

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge S/R Highest Rating 1 (-) Dawid Malan England 915 53.43 149 915 v SA at Cape Town 2020 2 (-) Babar Azam Pakistan 871 50.93 130 896 v ENG at Cardiff 2019 3 (-) Aaron Finch Australia 835 38.43 155 901 v Zim at Harare 2018 4 (-) KL Rahul India 824 45.65 146 854 v Eng at Old Trafford 2018 5 (+) Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 744*! 38.71 137 744 v Eng at Cape Town 2020 6 (-) Colin Munro New Zealand 739 31.34 156 830 v Pak at Dubai 2018 7 (-) Glenn Maxwell Australia 696 33.52 158 838 v SL at Adelaide 2019 8 (-) Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan 676* 40.71 155 736 v WI at Lucknow 2019 9 (-) Virat Kohli India 673 50.80 138 897 v Eng at Edgbaston 2014 10 (-) Eoin Morgan England 662 30.37 139 872 v India at Old Trafford 2011 10 (+) Rohit Sharma India 662 32.62 139 719 v WI at Lucknow 208

Bowling: ICC Top 10

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Econ Highest Rating 1 (-) Rashid Khan Afghanistan 736 12.62 6.14 816 v Ban at Dehradun 2018 2 (-) Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan 730 17.72 6.15 745 v Ire at Greater Noida 2020 3 (-) Ashton Agar Australia 706 20.86 6.87 717 v Eng at Southampton 2020 4 (+) Adil Rashid England 700 25.80 7.52 716 v WI at St Kitts 2019 5 (-) Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa 680 33.28 7.68 699 v Eng at Paarl 2020 6 (-) Adam Zampa Australia 679 20.86 6.56 720 v SL at Brisbane 2019 7 (-) Mitchell Santner New Zealand 643 21.70 7.56 724 v Pak at Wellington 2018 8 (-) Kane Richardson Australia 641 25.81 7.69 664 v Eng at Southampton 2020 9 (+) Imad Wasim Pakistan 637 21.93 6.13 780 v WI at Trinidad 2017 10 (-) Sheldon Cottrell West Indies 634 21.81 7.89 648 v NZ at Auckland 2020

All-rounders: ICC Top 5