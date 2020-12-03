Addition of 2 new IPL teams set to be approved at BCCI AGM: Reports

The BCCI Annual General Meeting is set to be held on December 24. In what comes as a move by the Indian board to expand the brand of Indian Premier League (IPL), two new teams are set to be added ahead of the 14th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament, in the BCCI AGM.

A notice regarding the addition of two new franchise in IPL has been sent to the affiliated units by the BCCI, signed by secretary Jay Shah. The election of vice-president is also set to be discussed in a list of 22 other matters.

The BCCI AGM will also discuss the future of president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Shah, who are working way past their designated tenures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A hearing on the same is also to be held on December 9 at the Supreme Court.

Appointments are also to be made for roles of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer, BCCI’s representative to the ICC, Cricket Committee and Standing Committee and the Umpires’ Committee.

BCCI Annual General Meeting: Agenda Points

A. Confirmation of the minutes of the 88th Annual General Meeting of BCCI held on December 1, 2019 at BCCI Headquarters, Cricket Centre, Mumbai.

B. Election of the Vice-President.

C. Election of 2 (two) representatives of the General Body in the Governing Council of the IPL.

D. Induction/appointment of the following members of the Governing Council:

(a) 2 (two) representatives of the General Body; and

(b) 1 (one) representative of the Indian Cricketer’s Association;

E. Adoption of the Report of the Secretary for the year 2019-20 under review.

F. Adoption of the Treasurer’s Report and the audited accounts for the year FY 2018-19.

G. Adoption of the Annual Budget for the year FY 2020-21.

H. Appointment of the Auditor or Auditors for the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 and fix their remuneration.

I. Appointment of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

J. Appointment of the Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as mentioned in Rules 26 and 25 respectively.

K. Appointment of the Umpires Committee as mentioned in Rule 27.

L. Consideration of:

(a) the Report and recommendations of the Apex Council, the CEO and the Committees and to propose policy directions to the Apex Council;

(b) the Report and recommendations of the Governing Council and to propose policy directions to the Governing Council;

(c) the Reports of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer and any recommendations made therein;

M. Consideration of any motion, notice whereof is given by a Full Member to the Secretary, 21 (twenty-one) days before the meeting.

N. To appoint the BCCI’s Representative or Representatives on the International Cricket Council and/or any similar organization.

O. Approval on inclusion of 2 (two) new team to the Indian Premier League.

P. Discussion of BCCI’s stand on inclusion of cricket in Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

Q. To update on ICC matters.

R. To update on National Cricket Academy matters.

S. To update on ICC T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to be held in India.

T. To update on India’s Future Tour Programs.

U. Ratification of rules framed by the Apex Council, in terms of Rule 15 of BCCI’s Rules and Regulations.

V. Consideration of any business, which the President may consider

12-team IPL 2021:

Furthermore, the BCCI will also decide on mega or mini-auction for IPL 2021 and inclusion of two new teams in the tournament.