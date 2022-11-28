NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI: Will rain impact third and final match to spoil Team India's chances in Christchurch?

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the tour finale when Shikhar Dhawan & Co. will take the field versus the Black Caps in the third and final ODI on Wednesday morning (November 30). So far, the ODI series has been pretty much like the three T20Is, which Hardik Pandya & Co. won 1-0, with rain making its presence felt at regular intervals. While the ODI series opener went uninterrupted, where India failed to defend 306/7 and lost by seven wickets, the second and penultimate tie was abandoned due to persistent rain in Hamilton.

The third and final ODI will take place at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. While Kane Williamson-led Kiwis will aim for a 2-0 scoreline, the Dhawan-led Indian team will be desperate to get a full game and end the series on a 1-1 scoreline. Before both sides take the field for the series and tour finale, here's an update on the weather forecast in Christchurch for Wednesday:

According to the NZ’s MetService, the Christchurch weather is set to test the patience of the fans on November 30. While no rain threat is there during the day, there could be some interruptions due to the weather forecast for the evening. In such a scenario, the teams will prefer batting second as the ball will be wet whereas even if the match is curtailed, it will also be beneficial for the chasing side.

India managed 89/1 in 12.5 overs in a rain-curtailed 29-over contest in the second ODI (after being asked to bat), in Hamilton, before rain had the final say. Post the proceedings, captain Dhawan opined on leading a young and exciting squad during the post-match presentation. "Damn exciting, makes me feel so young (laughs). No but seriously this is a good opportunity for the guys travelling so far, to see the way Shubman has batted and Umran’s bowling, glad to see that transition. As a team we want to get our processes right, and put on a good performance in Christchurch. Hopefully we can win and enjoy ourselves," he said.