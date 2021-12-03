Not Rahul, Iyer or Warner! Aakash Chopra suggests Virat Kohli's successor at RCB ahead of IPL 2022

The three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) revealed their list of retained players on Tuesday evening (November 30), along with the other seven existing IPL teams. The Bengaluru franchise retained the likes of former skipper Virat Kohli, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Thus, many star players were releases from the franchise, such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, etc. While the RCB franchise have to rebuild and form a new set of core players, the Bengaluru unit will also have to name a new captain after Kohl stepped aside from the top job post IPL 2021. While some believe Maxwell will land up with the top job, many are of the opinion that KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, David Warner or some new face will be added and made the next RCB captain.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni gets the best out of CSK, nobody can doubt his skills as captain: Yellow Army's CEO K Viswanathan

Former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra suggested an interesting name who can captain RCB. On his Youtube channel, he stated, "For RCB, Jason Holder is also an option for captaincy. They need to buy a new captain and it could be Holder. When I think about the pitch over there and other things, I think Holder could be a valuable player. He does well in all the teams."

For the unversed, IPL 2022 will also see two new teams in the form of Lucknow and Ahmedabad. Chopra opened on the probable captaincy options for the new entrants and said, "Teams ideally go towards Indian captains, so the obvious captaincy candidates for the two new teams are KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. But KL Rahul and Warner are also a possibility. Apart from them, I don’t see anybody. Don’t see teams picking Ishan Kishan or R Ashwin for captaincy."

ALSO READ | Not Hardik! Aakash Chopra feels RCB can 'break the bank' for ex-MI player in IPL 2022 mega auction

Before the next edition, a mega auction is slated to be held in early 2022. Prior to the auction, the two new teams will also have a chance to pick three players each from the list of released players. Hence, some big names won't even go to the auction.