Los Angeles Chargers' QB Justin Herbert fractures finger on throwing hand

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert injured himself during his side's 7-24 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. During the encounter, the 25-year-old fractured the index finger on his throwing hand, according to coach Brandon Staley. The coach, however, has no information on his return. The team is expected to know more details about his recovery process in the next few days.

Herbert has been a regular part of the Chargers' offence XI for as many as 62 consecutive games, i.e. the second-longest active streak by a quarterback (after Josh Allen, 84). Herbert said as quoted by ESPN, "It's tough. You feel bad for hanging the team out like that. You never want to be taken out of the game ... it is something that we'll know more as the week goes on and if there's any chance to play, I'll do everything I can to be out there."

Talking about Herbert's injury, the youngster sustained it after a blow from Broncos defensive end Zach Allen in the second quarter. He completed a pass to tight end Donald Parham Jr. on the play, got up and looked at his right hand but stayed in the game for the rest of the series before heading to the locker room. He did not return after that. "I can't remember whether it got hit on a helmet or whether it hit on someone's shoulder pads," Herbert stated, "but I just remember coming up and it wasn't feeling right," he added.

Easton Stick led the Chargers to their solitary touchdown on a drive where he finished a 57-yard pass to Quentin Johnston before Austin Ekeler ran in for the score four plays later. Stick ended the encounter with 13-of-24 passing for 179 yards. "I hadn't played in a while, but that's part of the job. I've been here [for] five years. I've gotten to watch Justin, and I've watched Philip [Rivers] play and play really well. That's the standard. Just went out there and tried to compete, did the best I can," he said after the match.