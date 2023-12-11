LIVE TV
VIDEO | Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes charges at referees after offside call on crunch touchdown vs Bills

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
The incident happened in the final quarter when the Chiefs got ball after a Bills field goal and 1:54 left in the game. The score was 20-17 in the Bills' favour at the time and Kansas City needed either a TD to win or a field goal to tie the game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was furious and had to held back by teammates from charging to the referees during the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (Dec. 11). The QB was not happy with an offside call on a Chiefs touchdown by the refs which eventually proved game-deciding for them.

The incident happened in the final quarter when the Chiefs got ball after a Bills field goal and 1:54 left in the game. The score was 20-17 in the Bills' favour at the time and Kansas City needed either a TD to win or a field goal to tie the game. Mahomes and the Chiefs drove the ball ahead and reached the mid-field quickly.

Mahomes, at 2nd-and-10, passed the ball to Kadarius Toney for what he thought was a TD before the refs called it offside and sent the Chiefs to 2nd-and-15. The QB then threw three incompletions, effectively handing over the game and the ball to the Bills who eventually won it with 20-17 score.

Mahomes, while going off the field after the last incompletion, was seen shouting at official as his teammates tried to rein him in. Have a look at the video below:

The QB was also seen smashing his helmet while being furious with the call. Have a look at the video below:

Vikings WR Jefferson hurt on return

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who made his comeback on Sunday (Dec. 10) from a hamstring injury, suffered another hit and was taken to hospital after that. 

The incident happened in the first half when Jefferson tried to reel in a pass but was hit by Raiders safety Marcus Epps. The hit immediately put Jefferson on the ground before being taken to the medical tent. The WR subsequently was ruled out of the game after halftime and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

