VIDEO | Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes charges at referees after offside call on crunch touchdown vs Bills

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was furious and had to held back by teammates from charging to the referees during the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (Dec. 11). The QB was not happy with an offside call on a Chiefs touchdown by the refs which eventually proved game-deciding for them.

The incident happened in the final quarter when the Chiefs got ball after a Bills field goal and 1:54 left in the game. The score was 20-17 in the Bills' favour at the time and Kansas City needed either a TD to win or a field goal to tie the game. Mahomes and the Chiefs drove the ball ahead and reached the mid-field quickly.

Mahomes, at 2nd-and-10, passed the ball to Kadarius Toney for what he thought was a TD before the refs called it offside and sent the Chiefs to 2nd-and-15. The QB then threw three incompletions, effectively handing over the game and the ball to the Bills who eventually won it with 20-17 score.

Mahomes, while going off the field after the last incompletion, was seen shouting at official as his teammates tried to rein him in. Have a look at the video below: Patrick Mahomes was NOT happy on the sideline pic.twitter.com/kFdVMF7PrM — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) December 11, 2023 × The QB was also seen smashing his helmet while being furious with the call. Have a look at the video below: Patrick Mahomes might need a new helmet pic.twitter.com/KNZTvexKRK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2023 × Vikings WR Jefferson hurt on return

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who made his comeback on Sunday (Dec. 10) from a hamstring injury, suffered another hit and was taken to hospital after that.