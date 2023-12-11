Proud father LeBron James shares emotional message for son Bronny on college basketball debut for USC Trojans

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared an emotional message for his son Bronny James for making his debut with USC Trojans in college basketball on Sunday (Dec. 10). Bronny played 17 minutes in the game against Long Beach State.

LeBron, a proud father, felt emotional and shared a clip on his playing on his official Instagram handle, which read: “Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @Bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and loses [sic] that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you.” Have a look at the post below:

The Lakers superstar, who was named the in-season tournament final MVP in win against the Pacer on Saturday (Dec. 9), also celebrated Bronny's first points with his signature celebration move. Here's the video below:

Bronny's first points came via a three-pointer from the right wing. In total, he scored 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. His team, however, lost the game 84-79 in overtime.