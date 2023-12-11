VIDEO | Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gets hit on return, taken to hospital

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who made his comeback on Sunday (Dec. 10) from a hamstring injury, suffered another hit and was taken to hospital after that. The latest injury, however, had nothing to do with the hamstring one which he made a comeback from against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The incident happened in the first half when Jefferson tried to reel in a pass but was hit by Raiders safety Marcus Epps. The hit immediately put Jefferson on the ground before being taken to the medical tent. Have a look at the video below:

Justin Jefferson's filthy route-running is back...but he took a huge shot and is in the medical tent pic.twitter.com/dJqqHTUMEx — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) December 10, 2023 ×

The WR subsequently was ruled out of the game after halftime and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed the same via a post on his official X handle. Have a look at the post below:

Justin Jefferson is being transported to a local hospital out of precaution. https://t.co/eL69zI4mIv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 10, 2023 ×

Jefferson, who was playing his first game since Week 5, had 27 yards to his name in two attempts before his time was cut short.