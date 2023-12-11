LIVE TV
VIDEO | Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gets hit on return, taken to hospital

Paradise, USAUpdated: Dec 11, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
main img

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (Source: @NFL_Stats) Photograph:(Twitter)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who made his comeback on Sunday (Dec. 10) from a hamstring injury, suffered another hit and was taken to hospital after that. The latest injury, however, had nothing to do with the hamstring one which he made a comeback from against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The incident happened in the first half when Jefferson tried to reel in a pass but was hit by Raiders safety Marcus Epps. The hit immediately put Jefferson on the ground before being taken to the medical tent. Have a look at the video below:

The WR subsequently was ruled out of the game after halftime and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed the same via a post on his official X handle. Have a look at the post below:

Jefferson, who was playing his first game since Week 5, had 27 yards to his name in two attempts before his time was cut short.

As for the game, the Vikings went on to win the game 3-0, thanks to a late field goal in the fourth quarter. Both teams were unable to score a single touchdown in the Sunday Night game, a rare sight in the league.

With the win, the Vikings are now second in the National Football Conference (NFC) North division with a 7-6 win-loss record. The Raiders, on the other hand, slumped to fourth place in the American Football Conference (AFC) West division with a poor 5-8 win-loss record.

