Coach Matthew Mott hopeful for young England taking 'game forward' despite ODI series defeat against WI

England's white-ball coach Matthew Mott has called for some patience with the new-look limited-overs team as they try and make way in new era post ODI World Cup 2023. Motts comments came after England lost the three-match ODI series 1-2 against West Indies.

England, however, were in position to make serious impact in all three games but failed to take advantage of the position and the coach acknowledged that. England's ODI squad had just four players who have played 10 or more ODIs.

"We haven't put a complete game together and that's the frustration," Mott said after England's series-losing defeat in the third ODI. "We put ourselves in a chance to win all three games and come away with a series loss, so that's not ideal.

"But there are definitely some really good signs there that there's a group of players who love playing with each other. They're some really good mates in there and I think it'll really take the game forward," he added.

England are trying to break ground post a horrible ODI World Cup campaign where they entered as the defending champions but left with only three wins in nine games. They now are focusing on defending their another title - the T20 World Cup trophy.

The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in the USA and West Indies next year and England will enter the tournament as the defending champions.

Their first task will be the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies. England have made five changes to their T20I squad from the one who played the ODIs.

The five changes are: Chris Woakes, Rashid, Moeen Ali, Reece Topley and Tymal Mills who replace Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley and Brydon Carse.