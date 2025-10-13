/New Zealand’s Williamson ruled out of England T20Is; sets eye on ODI return amid ‘minor medical issue’

The modern-day Fab Four is getting older and has missed plenty of international cricket action lately, and former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is no exception. Having last featured for the Blackcaps in the Champions Trophy Final in March this year, Williamson has delayed his return to the national side amid a ‘minor injury scare’, as also revealed by team coach Rob Walter.

Kane, 35, is among several Kiwi players to have a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), and while he was lined up to make a comeback during the England T20Is, his name remains absent from the 14-man squad. Williamson, however, eyes a return in the following ODI series.



"He's obviously a world-class player and we're hoping these two weeks will ensure he's ready for the ODIs against England and the following tour by West Indies," Walter said in a statement.

While Williamson has asked for more time before attaining full fitness and confirming participation, regular white-ball captain Mitchell Santner returned from an abdominal surgery to take charge of the T20I side. On the other hand, seamer Ben Sears will miss the white-ball leg due to a left-hamstring injury, sustained during training last week. Besides him, Finn Allen (foot), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Lockie Ferguson (hamstring) all remain unavailable due to respective injuries.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra has also returned to the T20I side after missing the Australia T20Is with a facial injury.

‘I want to win the World Cup’

Jimmy Neesham, the Kiwi all-rounder, who was at the centre of things when New Zealand lost the infamous 2019 WC final to England, is among those retained for the England T20Is. After impressing all, including the selectors, with his 4/26 against Australia in the final T20I recently, Jimmy believes he can push his case for a spot in the T20 WC squad, and with that, realise his dream of winning a World Cup with New Zealand.



"I want to win a World Cup for New Zealand and that's the reason I'm still playing and I'm still available," Neesham said at his press conference after the third T20I against Australia. "It's a very, very clear goal of mine. What happens with selection in the six months leading up to the tournament is up to powers above me.”



New Zealand and England will engage in three T20Is and as many ODIs starting October 18 in Christchurch.



Williamson, however, could return for England ODIs, with the first game scheduled at his home ground in Bay Oval on October 26.



New Zealand T20I squad -

