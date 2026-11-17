Florian Wirtz scored twice and Brajan Gruda contributed a goal and two assists as Germany cruised to a 5-0 win over the Netherlands in Berlin to reach the Nations League quarter-finals on Monday. Derry Scherhant and Nico Schlotterbeck also got on the scoresheet as the Germans cut the visitors to shreds in the most impressive match of Jurgen Klopp's six-game stint as coach. It was Germany's biggest win over their neighbours since a 7-0 victory in 1959.

"The game was outstanding," Klopp told German broadcaster ARD. "We scored unbelievable goals. It was just insane. A fantastic football match and a magnificent experience. I wouldn't have even dared to wish for all of this."

Klopp singled out Gruda and Scherhant, two players he has given their debuts, for special praise.

"Boy can those two play. But the amount of work they put in, it's immense. That's what defines a team -- and plenty of others can play football too."

So often criticised for a lack of end product since his big-money move to Liverpool in 2025, Wirtz has scored in four in his past four games for Germany.

"We hope that we can make it fun for the fans. It was definitely fun for us, especially in the second-half," Wirtz told ARD.

The Dutch defeat was the first since their coach Xavi Hernandez took charge but, despite Greece's 1-0 win over Serbia on Monday, they also qualified for the final eight, although the last German goal dropped them to second in the group.

The Netherlands offered little in attack after Germany's second and missed injured captain Virgil van Dijk at the back, with the hosts cutting through a flimsy defence at will.

"I'm really sad, because before the game I was really proud," Xavi told reporters.

"Today it was not about the football, but about speed and about (our) values."

"I want to say sorry to our supporters, because today we showed our worst face. It's part of the process... We need to keep going and work on our values."

A 'final': Klopp

Germany knew only a victory would give them a realistic chance of reaching the quarters, with coach Klopp describing the match as a "final."

The game, a rematch of the 1974 World Cup final won by Germany in Munich, began with both sides risk averse and reluctant to move forward.

The Dutch had the first good chance when Jurrien Timber found Crysencio Summerville unmarked on the penalty spot, but the winger lost his footing before getting a shot away.

Just after the half hour, the Berlin-born-and-raised Scherhant latched onto a cross from Freiburg teammate Philipp Treu but hit the far post.

Nine minutes later, Scherhant had another chance from the same blade of grass and this time curled a lovely effort across the face of goal and inside the post.

"I don't think it could have gone any better, to score the opener here in my city. I don't think I could have dreamed of better -- it's unbelievable," Scherhant said.

The Germans continued their assault on the Dutch penalty area after the break, Wirtz adding another with a solo effort on the hour. The Liverpool winger dribbled from left to right and back centrally before lifting a shot in off the left post from the penalty arc.

Schlotterbeck headed in from a Gruda free-kick with 65 minutes gone.

RB Leipzig winger Gruda laid on another goal six minutes later when he tore down the right and found Wirtz, who hammered in off the bottom of the crossbar.

In his first Germany match on home soil and just his second overall, Gruda then added one of his own, tapping in a Scherhant shot which rebounded off the post.

"We don't mind who we play. We want to play attacking football. We want to score goals and dominate the opponent. And I think we did that perfectly," said Wirtz.