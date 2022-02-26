MS Dhoni's new moustache look breaks the internet before IPL 2022 - watch

After the end of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the excitement for the 15th edition of the cash-rich league is at its peak. With the addition of two new teams and a new group stage format introduced, the ardent cricket fans are desperately looking forward to the commencement of the IPL 2022 season in India, from March 26.

Ahead of the new season, Star Sports -- official broadcaster of IPL -- has revealed a teaser for the promo of IPL 15. In the promo, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is seen in a new moustache look. While only a teaser has been out, Dhoni's new look has garnered eyeballs and become an instant hit among social media users. Here's the teaser of IPL 2022's new promo:

On Friday (February 25), BCCI announced a new format for the upcoming showpiece event. The forthcoming season will see the ten teams divided into two groups of five. Each team will play twice against all other four sides in their group and with the team in the same row in the other group. In addition, they will play once against the remaining four teams from the other group.

Talking about Dhoni-led CSK, here's the defending champions' full squad for IPL 2022:

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki