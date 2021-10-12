MS Dhoni not charging any honorarium for his services as India's mentor for T20 World Cup: Jay Shah

MS Dhoni is currently busy involved in the IPL 2021 edition as his franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already qualified for the tournament-finale and are awaiting the winner of the Qualifier 2 -- between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Following IPL 14, Dhoni will join Team India in the UAE. The 40-year-old, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, will return back to the Indian team dressing room as the Virat Kohli-led India's mentor for the forthcoming T20 World Cup. The mega event will kick off from October 17 whereas the main draw of the showpiece event will commence from October 23.

Ahead of Dhoni's new role, BCCI secretary Jay Shah dropped a bomb regarding the former captain's new role and told ANI, "MS Dhoni is not charging any honorarium for his services as the mentor of Indian team for the T20 World Cup."

For the unversed, Dhoni will serve as the national side's mentor only for the mega event; in a bid to break India's eight-year ICC-title drought. India's last ICC title came under Dhoni, during the 2013 Champions Trophy in England and Wales.

India, meanwhile, will start their campaign in the main draw of the event on October 24 (Sunday), where they play the arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The one-time winners are placed in Pool B along with the Men in Green, New Zealand, Afghanistan and will be joined by two other teams from the qualifiers.