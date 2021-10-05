August 15 again? MS Dhoni drops a bomb on his IPL future, says you can bid me farewell in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has dropped a bomb regarding his IPL future. On Tuesday (October 5), the 40-year-old CSK legend stated that his ardent fans will get to bid him farewell as the superstar Indian cricketer plans to play his last IPL game in Chennai.

"When it comes to farewell, you can still come and se play me for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to see Chennai and play my last game over there and we can meet fans there," Dhoni said while interacting with fans during the 75th year celebrations of India Cements.

The CSK wicketkeeper-batsman also opened up on why he chose India's landmark date, i.e. August 15, to call it quits from international cricket in 2020. In this regard, he stated, "It can't be a better day than that, 15th of August."

Dhoni is currently leading the three-time champions CSK in the IPL 2021 second and final leg, in the UAE. For the unversed, the Yellow Army have already qualified for the playoffs -- after a disastrous campaign in IPL 2020 -- and will hope to pull off a top-two finish with a win in their last group stage encounter, versus Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Dhoni will be eager to return back to his second-home, i.e. Chennai, and sign off in yellow jersey on a high at the iconic M. Chidambaram Stadium in IPL 2022. He hasn't got a chance to represent CSK on their home ground after IPL 2019. IPL 2020 was held entirely in the UAE whereas the first leg of IPL 14 saw CSK play all their games outside Chennai before the final leg once again moved to the UAE.

Dhoni has amassed 4,716 runs in the IPL -- playing for CSK in every season barring the 2016 and 2017 editions, respectively -- and also has a total of 163 dismissals behind the stumps.