Mourinho insists Kane will thrive on his watch

Jose Mourinho strongly defended his record of getting the best from top strikers on Monday after criticism the Portuguese manager's style could see Harry Kane look for pastures new.

Kane played his first game for six months in Tottenham's 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Friday, but failed to get a single touch in the opposition box.

Mourinho's tactics were again in the spotlight as Spurs tried to hold onto a 1-0 lead for most of the second half before Bruno Fernandes's penalty secured a point for United.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson said he "worried" for Kane under Mourinho and a lack of trophies could also force the England captain to move on.

Mourinho addressed Merson personally during a videoconference ahead of Tuesday's clash with West Ham and reeled off a list of statistics detailing the scoring rates of Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Diego Milito and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his time in charge of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Kane scored seven goals in 10 games following Mourinho's appointment before tearing his hamstring on New Year's Day.

"Harry Kane has no problems at all to score goals in my team," said Mourinho.

"Especially when he is fit, when is fresh, when he has routines of playing that's my message to somebody."

Mourinho was also criticised for leaving a visibly tiring Kane on the field for the full 90 minutes last week.

Spurs wilted in the final quarter as Mourinho made just two of five allotted substitution compared with United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who used his full complement.

Mourinho bemoaned his lack of options from the bench, with Dele Alli suspended and Lucas Moura injured.

Alli and Lucas will be available for selection against West Ham and Mourinho is looking forward to having six attacking players to choose from for the first time as Tottenham boss.

"(Steven) Bergwijn and (Erik) Lamela, Lucas and Son (Heung-min), Dele and Harry, six attacking players, all different, all very good and it is the first time I have all of them available, which is the kind of problem which we coaches love."