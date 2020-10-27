'Lion-hearted' - Virat Kohli all praise for Mandeep Singh after half-century vs KKR

Mandeep Singh slammed a terrific half-century to guide Kings XI Punjab to a memorable eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders as they climbed up to the fourth spot, courtesy better net run-rate than KKR. Mandeep, who lost his father just two days before the match, guided KXIP to their fifth straight win in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

An emotional Mandeep, after completing his half-century kept pointing and looking towards the sky as he dedicated the half-century to his late father. While social media heavily praised Mandeep for his character and resilience, a special message came from Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who had a similar experience.

Kohli took to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday as he shared a story with Mandeep’s photograph and wrote:

“The most genuinely happy cricketer I know. To do what you've done in this testing time is because of your faith in live and your positive attitude. Well played shera. He's blessing you from above. @mandeeps12 Lion hearted.”

Mandeep has shared the dressing room with Virat Kohli during his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore and has praised Kohli many a time for inspiring him for better fitness regime.

"This was very special. My father always used to tell me you should remain not out in the game. This one is for him," said Singh who pointed to the sky on reaching his 50, in tribute to his athletics coach father.

"I told Rahul, 'if I play my natural game, I can see this through'. So he was okay with me taking my time and he went after the bowling."

Rahul and Gayle understood Singh's emotions.

"I am just so proud of him, he made everyone emotional," said Rahul.

"It was so good to see him look up to the sky. We knew it was a message to his dad," said Gayle.



