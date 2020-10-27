'Wasn't expecting it': Architect-turned-cricketer Varun Chakravarthy after being awarded India call-up

Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery-spinner who has been making headlines for his bowling for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, has been named in India’s T20I squad against Australia.

With just one First-Class match under his belt, Chakravarthy has been a success story for not only IPL but also for Tamil Nadu Premier League, where he first caught the eyes of scouts and some of the big-name Indian players playing in the tournament.

After being named in Team India’s squad for Australia tour, Chakravarthy said it feels ‘surreal’ to be named in the Indian time as he received praise from all corners of India.

"After the match got over I got to know (of my selection into the Indian team). I keep using the same word again and again, it feels surreal," he told BCCI.tv at the end of the match against Kings XI Punjab on Monday (October 26).

Chakravarthy has been bowling some economical spells for KKR and has helped the franchise win some close games. However, his best performance came against Delhi Capitals where Chakravarthy ended up with 5 for 20 in his four-over quota.

Chakravarthy, after being selected in the Indian squad, thanked the selectors for keeping faith in him while adding his basic goal was to play for KKR regularly and contribute to their wins.

"My basic goal was to play in the team regularly and perform and contribute to their wins. Hopefully I'll be able to do the same for India. I am not very active on social media and I have to thank the selectors for keeping the faith in me. I don't really have words."

Chakravarthy, who is an architect-turned-cricketer, shot to fame in TNPL a couple of years ago and bagged a whopping INR 8.4 crore in IPL to play for Kings XI Punjab. However, he was hammered for 25 runs by Sunil Narine and is now redeeming himself for KKR after being released by KXIP.

"I pretty much started my spin bowling in 2018, that's when I got my breakthrough in TNPL, it's been high and lows - last year, I didn't get many chances and I injured myself, I'm grateful for making a comeback this year. I have been working hard, but the motivation and faith have come from a lot of people around me," he said at the post-match presentation during his Man of the Match interview against the Capitals.

"Around 2015, when I was not making a lot of money (the switch from being an architect to becoming a cricketer), was freelancing and wasn't able to meet my needs, I thought I would do something different, that's when I turned to cricket. I still do it, I like that as well (being an architect)."

He is now excited to talk to his family and share the joyous news with them as he concluded by saying he wasn’t expecting the call-up.

"I'll talk to my parents, my fiance. I'll just talk to them, share the happiness with them. It is just good news for my family. I'm really short of words right now, India call up is big thing. I really wasn't expecting it."

