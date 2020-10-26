BCCI announces India's squad for Tour of Australia; big names missing

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its squad for the upcoming Tour of Australia after All-India Senior Selection Committee met via video-conference on Monday.

Also Read: IPL 2020: BCCI announces schedule, timings, and venue for playoffs

India will be playing three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia.

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma has been dropped from the tour as of now, and the medical team will be monitoring the situation. KL Rahul has been named the vice-captain in Rohit Sharma's absence.

Four new names are included in the squad. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan have been included to bolster the bowling attack of the contingency.