IPL 2020: BCCI announces schedule, timings, and venue for playoffs

BCCI has announced the schedule and venue details for the on-going Indian Premier League playoffs. According to the board, the playoffs (including IPL 2020 Finals) will be played from November 5 to November 10.

These matches will take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The league final will be played on November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The first qualifier (match between the top two teams in the points table) will be played on November 5 in Dubai. It will be followed by the Eliminator (played between teams sitting on third and fourth position in points table) on November 6 in Abu Dhabi. Second qualifier (winner of Eliminator and losing team of the first qualifier) will be played on November 8 in Abu Dhabi.

BCCI has also confirmed the dates for the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020. These matches will be played from November 4 to November 9. All the matches will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.