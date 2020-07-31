Kohli, Rahul and others auction prized possession to raise funds for Bihar, Assam flood victims

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Thursday asked people to donate for Assam and Bihar flood relief. Kohli, taking to social media platform Instagram, announced that they have pledged to donate to the relief funds while urging people to contribute towards the same cause.

On Friday, Kohli shared another video clip to urge people to contribute towards Assam and Bihar flood relief, that he wreaked havoc in both the Indian states and disrupted daily life. Kohli, along with other elite sportspersons, like KL Rahul, Sania Mirza, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, have decided to auction their prized possessions in a bid to raise funds for the flood victims.

“#WeAreTogetherForAssamAndBihar Our countrymen need us in these troubled times. Let’s do our part in helping them,” tweeted Kohli.

In Bihar, over three lakh people have been evacuated so far with over 25,000 people put in 19 relief camps. Whereas in Assam, at least 107 people have died. A total of 208 relief camps have been set up which now have more than 37,000 people.

Kohli put up a pair of bats signed by him for auction, whereas Saha put his signed Test jersey. Kuldeep auctioned his hat-trick ball while Chahal put the match-ball by which he picked up a five-fer against South Africa.

Rahul auctioned the bat which he used to smash the fastest IPL half-century, whereas Harmanpreet put her 100th T20I jersey for auction. Shubman Gill put up his signed Test jersey while Sania decised to auction the racquet with which she won the Australian Open women’s double in 2016.

The sportspersons asked everyone to participate in the auctions as the proceedings will go straight to the people affected by floods in Assam and Bihar.