Kane Williamson continues to take baby steps in recovery as CWC’23 return remains far-fetched dream

Kane Williamson continues to recover from the leg injury he suffered during the IPL 2023 opener in March. The New Zealand skipper is said to be back on the field, but going by the horse’s mouth – there is no certainty about his participation at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 later this year.

A week after Kane posted a video of him facing some throw downs in the nets, he claims to be taking baby steps in his recovery process, thus remaining hopeful of attaining complete fitness before the CWC'23 squad announcement date. Having undergone surgery or a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament [ACL] in his right knee in April, Kane got ruled out for six to eight months.

Speaking with the media personals on the sidelines of a training session at the Bay Oval, Kane said he is happy with his recovery progress, and even though participating at the World Cup means the world to him, it still remains guesswork.

"To be at the World Cup is always special. It's still just guesswork at the moment in terms of when the day is or how it's tracking at the time," Williamson said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Kane Williamson joining the Bay Oval Camp today in sunny Bay of Plenty.

Kane said he still has a lot of work to do and continues to follow the programme laid by the physiotherapists and New Zealand Cricket’s support staff.

"There's a lot of work to do. I am just really following the programme, with the professionals for physio, the support staff and New Zealand Cricket. And it's tough, because you do have some good days, and then you have a few variable ones,” he added.

‘World Cup 2023 is still a tough goal

Kane admits he is running against time to get fit for the World Cup, and when asked about what is the ground reality on this, the star batter said it’s a tough goal.

"Yeah, obviously slim, and still, you know, a tough goal. However, something like that [World Cup] in the back of your mind is obviously motivating and you want to keep seeing those improvements," Kane said.

As New Zealand gear up for the white-ball tour of England, Kane said he is keen on gelling with the squad as it’s always nice to get more involved with the team.

"The team hasn't spent that much time together anyway, but obviously being off the grid a little bit, it's nice to be hitting over there and connecting with the group. One of the last tours that one and the Bangladesh one before obviously the World Cup, so it will be nice to spend some time with the team and do a bit of training and rehab with the group as well," Kane added.