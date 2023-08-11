Bangladesh reappoint Shakib Al Hasan as ODI captain for Asia Cup, World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reappointed veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as the ODI captain for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup 2023. Shakib has replaced seasoned opener Tamim Iqbal, who following reverting his retirement call early in July, got ruled out of the six-team tournament in Pakistan and Sri Lanka due to a back injury.

Shakib will lead Bangladesh’s ODI side for the first time since 2017, and with this appointment, he is now the captain across all formats. He will take over the charge for the Asia Cup, the New Zealand home series that follows and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, for which they will travel to India.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan, in a surprise announcement at his residence, made this announcement.

"Shakib Al Hasan is the captain for the Asia Cup, New Zealand series and World Cup," he said.

"We will speak more to him when he returns to Bangladesh [from Lanka Premier League]. We have to know his long-term plan. I spoke to him on the phone yesterday. But it is better if we talk to him in person since he is busy with a franchise league currently. We will also talk about which format he will keep leading, whether it is all three formats or one or two of them.

Nazmul said there was no alternate option other than Shakib for the post.

"There was never any confusion. I told you before. He is the obvious choice. Who else can lead? But we had to talk to him before appointing him. Nobody should think anything else. Shakib is the captain. He was always the main choice," Nazmul said.

Asia Cup, World Cup squad to be same – Nazmul

Since most of the teams are yet to announce their squads for the Asia Cup and the World Cup, BCB President said for Bangladesh, it would be the same.

"They have just one spot open. We still don't know about Tamim Iqbal who is recovering from a back injury. We might trial one or two openers in the Asia Cup," he said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup 2023 opener in Pallekele on August 31 and against Afghanistan in their next group game on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan.