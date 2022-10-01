Jasprit Bumrah has gone to the NCA, we are waiting for official confirmation on fitness: Rahul Dravid

Jasprit Bumrah's back injury has come at the wrong time for the Indian team with the T20 World Cup 2022 starting next month in Australia. The premier pacer was set to spearhead India's pace attack at the showpiece event but is currently doubtful to take part in the tournament.

Bumrah has reportedly suffered a stress fracture in his back which had ruled him out of India's ongoing T20I series against South Africa earlier this week. The fast bowler had made his come back in the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia after undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) but his injury resurfaced.

Amid reports that he is likely to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, India head coach Rahul Dravid on Saturday spoke about Bumrah's injury in the pre-match press conference ahead of India's second T20I against South Africa. Dravid said Bumrah has gone to the NCA and the team management is waiting for official confirmation regarding his participation in the T20 World Cup.

"So, as of now, (Bumrah) officially has been ruled out, as you know, from this series against South Africa. He has gone to the NCA. And we are waiting for the official confirmation on the next steps. So, as of now, officially, he is only out of this series, but we'll see what happens over the next few days. And, and once we get some official confirmation, then we'll be able to share that," Dravid said in the press conference.

"I honestly haven't gone deeply into the medical reports. I mean, I rely on the experts to tell me what is happening. He is being assessed. And we'll know in due course, whether he's what happens in the future. And obviously, till he is completely ruled out till I get official confirmation that he is ruled out, we will always be hopeful. We will always hope for the best not just for us as a team, but also just as individuals, we will always hope for the best for the remainder of the matches," added the India head coach.

Bumrah's absence will be a huge blow for the Indian team as the Men in Blue have struggled massively in the death overs as far as T20Is are concerned. His absence will leave a huge void in the pace attack and India's chances at the World Cup will be severely impacted.

In case Bumrah fails to recover in time to make the cut for the T20 World Cup, India have the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar among others to take his spot in the main squad. However, the team management will be hopeful he can recover in time for the World Cup.