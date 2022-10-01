India have found their next Zaheer Khan: Kamran Akmal lauds Arshdeep Singh after his heroics against SA

Veteran Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal heaped praise on young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh after his brilliant spell in the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday. Arshdeep was sensational with the new ball as he combined with Deepak Chahar to run through South Africa's top order with a three-wicket haul.

Making the most of the swinging conditions at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Arshdeep and Chahar reduced South Africa to 9/5 inside 15 balls after the hosts won the toss and opted to bowl first. India went on to win the game comfortably by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Praising Arshdeep for his intelligence and skills, Akmal went on to compare the 23-year-old with former India pacer Zaheer Khan. Zaheer, who was part of India's 2001 World Cup-winning squad, is regarded as one of the best pacers to have played for the country.

"Arshdeep Singh is an incredible bowler. I think the Indian team has found its next Zaheer Khan. Arshdeep has both pace and swing, and he has that bowling intelligence. He's mentally strong and knows his abilities, and uses them according to the conditions,” Akmal said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Arshdeep was on the money from the word go in the series-opener between India and South Africa on Wednesday. He picked up three wickets in his very first over of the game, including two wickets of Rilee Rossouw and David Miller on two straight deliveries to rattle the visitors. Akmal was impressed with Arshdeep's variations and said he still has a lot of potential to grow.

“He dismissed Rilee Russouw caught-behind, bowled De Kock out. But the best wicket was that of David Miller because he kept getting the ball to move away from him before bowling a sharp inswinger to bowl him out. He bowls brilliantly and he is mature, has pace and is still young. It's a good sign for Team India because they needed a left-armer after Zaheer Khan,” Akmal added.

Arshdeep will be looking to continue his fine form with the ball when India take on South Africa in the second T20I between the two sides at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.