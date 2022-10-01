Jasprit Bumrah not ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 yet, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Jasprit Bumrah is doubtful to be part of India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 after sustaining a back injury ahead of the start of the ongoing T20 series against South Africa earlier this week. Bumrah missed the first T20I against the Proteas in Trivandrum due to his back issues before he was ruled out of the entire three-match series.

He was later replaced by pacer Mohammed Siraj in India's T20I squad. His back injury has resurfaced at the wrong time for the Indian team with the T20 World Cup starting month. Amid concerns over his availability for the tournament, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said Bumrah has not been ruled out of the T20 World Cup yet.

"Bumrah is not out of the World Cup yet," Ganguly told Xtra Time digital channel in Kolkata on Friday, September 30.

The BCCI president further added that a decision on Bumrah's participation in the tournament will be taken in the next 'two-three days'. The BCCI president's comments have come as a huge relief for Indian cricket fans, who were desperately waiting for some positive news on Bumrah's injury.

Bumrah had made his comeback from injury in the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia. However, he bowled only six overs in the entire series and ended up conceding 73 runs in what was a disappointing outing for the pacer. He was expected to bounce back against South Africa but his back injury has once again hampered his progress.

Bumrah is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru under the supervision of the medical staff and will undergo scans to determine the extent of his injury. He is reportedly unlikely to undergo surgery but can be out of action for months.

His absence will be a huge blow for India as Bumrah is arguably one of India's best fast bowlers at present. He has been a prolific wicket-taker in T20Is and has delivered with the new ball and in the death overs. Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj can be his likely replacement in case he is ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022.