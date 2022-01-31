It is just an honour: Gautam Gambhir feels nothing changes for Virat Kohli post captaincy tenure

On January 15, Virat Kohli gave up Test captaincy. This came a day after India lost the three-match Test series versus South Africa 2-1, in the rainbow nation. While Kohli had already resigned as the T20I captain and was sacked as the ODI skipper, he was expected to carry on as the leader in whites for a few more years.

Thus, Team India is set to enter a new phase in the upcoming white-ball home series versus West Indies where Rohit Sharma will completely take over as the limited-overs skipper. Many eyes will still be on Kohli, who will play his first-ever home series without captaincy responsibilities on his shoulders. Ahead of the India-WI ODIs, which gets underway on February 6, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir opined on Kohli the player. The 2011 World Cup-winning member Gambhir feels nothing changes for Kohli and the Rahul Dravid-led team management's approach towards him following his captaincy tenure.

"Nothing changes," Gambhir told Sports Today. He opined, "When you are growing up as a kid you want to try and win games for the country and that is all that matters. You don't dream of captaining the side from day one so for me nothing changes. If it does then there is something seriously wrong. Captaincy is just a honour and responsibility and I'm sure Virat would be thinking the same way."

Meanwhile, Team India have a lot to do in the white-ball formats with recent disastrous performances in the 2021 T20 World Cup -- in the UAE -- and the 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in the ODI series. Many have called for India to change their playing style and adopt a new and aggressive template in the shorter formats.

However, Gambhir doesn't feel a change of template is required and stated that they are very 'overrated'. He said, "I've always thought of only one template which is to score the last run if you are chasing and take the last wicket if your defending. As simple as that, there is no other template that makes sense to me. All these are created by the media, the finisher, opener, death bowler and all."

"Cricket is a very simple game. All of us would want that when we are chasing a total, we should score the last run and if we are defending, we should take the last wicket and take the points in our kitty. That is all that matters and the only template. Templates are very overrated," the ex-cricketer added.

Rohit-led India are gearing up for the three-match ODI series versus the Caribbean team, starting on February 6.