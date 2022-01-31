Quicker Virat Kohli discovers his form, easier it will be for Rohit Sharma, says former India pacer

Team India is set to start a new era in the forthcoming white-ball series versus West Indies, at home. Rohit Sharma-led India will be eager to move past the horrific ODI series versus South Africa, in the African nation, where they were whitwashed 3-0 and will now look to come to their very best on home soil.

The upcoming India-West Indies series will also be of great significance to Virat Kohli, who will play his first-ever series at home after giving up captaincy altogether. While he had resigned as the T20I captain in mid-2021 and sacked as the ODI skipper in December, he gave up Test captaincy early this year.

The 33-year-old Kohli will have all eyes on him as the former captain has had an indifferent run with the bat since late 2019. He hasn't scored an international hundred since India's first day-night Test in late November, 2019. While his form in white-ball cricket still remains decent, it isn't as per the standards set by him. Thus, former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar opined in this regard and feels the quicker Kohli rediscovers his form, the better it would be for newly-appointed white-ball captain Rohit.

Speaking on Star Sports' show Game Plan ahead of the India-WI ODIs, Agarkar pointed out saying, "At the end of the day you’re only successful as successful your team is and if you don’t win, it eventually doesn’t matter how great a player you are out on the field, it’s not enjoyable playing in the team."

“We talk about different combinations before - Virat Kohli would be a key factor because of the kind of the player that he is but at the moment he isn’t at his best, which is a fact and the quicker he discovers his form it’s going to be that much easier for Rohit Sharma to then manage that thing because of what he can do on his own, Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli’s form is a concern, but we all know what a player he is. So, hopefully, he discovers his form sooner rather than later,” quipped Agarkar.

Recently, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma had told India News, "I have always said that he (Kohli) does not run after records. He does not know most times what record he has created, and I tell him what record he has created. So he has a fight with himself only, that is what he probably means that he wants to improve his performance because lately, it has not been up to the benchmark he has set."

While Kohli has still contributed with vital knocks across formats, he will be eager to score a hundred in the upcoming ODIs versus WI, a team against whom he averages 58.92 in the 50-over format.

The ODI series opener will get underway on February 6 in Ahmedabad.