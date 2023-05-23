IPL Qualifier 1: MS Dhoni's CSK battles past GT by 15 runs to reach record 10th final

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have reached a record 10th Indian Premier League (IPL) final after they beat defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 23. Playing at their traditional home ground of MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, CSK were at the top of the game as they will now face the winner of Qualifier 2 where GT will play the winner of Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 ✈️😉



CSK top of their game Having set a target of 173 for GT, CSK looked in complete command of the contest as they dealt LSG early blows. GT lost Wriddhiman Saha ( 12) and Hardik Pandya (8) in the powerplay as Deepak Chahar and Maheesh Theekshana were spot-on with their approach with the ball. Despite this, Shubman Gill's well-made 42 was the highlight of the GT innings but other players failed to produce big innings.

With GT batters failing to impress, it was CSK bowlers that rose to the occasion as four bowlers ended with two wickets each – Chahar, Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana. Tushar Deshpande ended with a wicket as well. Only five GT batters got in double figures as they were bowled out for 157 and were never in the contest. What happened in the CSK innings? Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma bagged two wickets each as Gujarat Titans restricted Chennai Super Kings to 172/7 in 20 overs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in the first qualifier match of the league. Ruturaj Gaikwad top scored for CSK scoring 60 from 44 balls.

Put into bat, Chennai Super Kings lost the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad with only five runs on the board. Darshan Nalkande got the wicket of Gaikwad but his celebration was short-lived as umpire called it a no ball. After that, Gaikwad and Devon Conway batted well and helped CSK put on 49 without the loss of any wicket in the first six overs of powerplay.

CSK will now await the winner of Qualifier 2 where they can yet again GT while five-time champions Mumbai Indians are also on the agenda. LSG will host MI in the Eliminator clash on Wednesday while the winner will face GT on Friday.

