PCB prepares action plan of Asia Cup hybrid model as demanded by BCCI - Sources

The stand-off between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the participation of the Indian cricket team in Asia Cup - scheduled to be held in Pakistan is unable to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

After BCCI refused to played in Pakistan due to security concerns, PCB had also threatened to boycott the ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year. The PCB, however, proposed a hybrid model wherein India would play their matches at a neutral venue while other teams continue to play in Pakistan.

The proposal was rejected by the BCCI, continuing their demand of shifting the entire tournament out of Pakistan. PCB, however, has now started to make an action plan on the hybrid plan after being asked by the Indian cricket board, as per the sources.

India, however, asked for a written assurance from the PCB for their participation in the ICC ODI World Cup in India. In response to India's demand, Pakistan has said that they would also ask for a written guarantee from India to participate in 2025 Champions Trophy scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, as for the Asia Cup, Pakistan has said that it will not be blackmailed by the BCCI over participation in ODI WC and they'll travel only if their own government allows them to. The Pakistan board also said that the BCCI cannot put forth the condition of Men In Green playing in ODI WC in turn for playing in the Asia Cup, said sources.

BCCI, on the other hand, will be holding a Special General Meeting (SGM) to decided on the issue of playing Asia Cup with a hybrid model in place.

PCB chief Najam Sethi had previously proposed two hybrid models for the Asian tournament. In the first model, India would be playing all its matches at a neutral venue and in the second model, all the matches of the tournament, after first four, would be shfited to a third venue, including the final.

