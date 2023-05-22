Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr slams La Liga after racial abuse, Brazil President calls for end of racism

Real Madrid lost to Valencia 1-0 in the La Liga fixture on Sunday (May 21). After the match, Brazil and Madrid's forward Vinicius Jr. made heads turn by slamming La Liga and even labelling Spain racist after receiving racial slurs from the stands in the game at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium. The Brazilian forward wrote a lengthy tweet where he slammed the widely popular Spanish league and said 'racism is normal in La Liga'.

“It was not the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition considers it normal, the federation considers it normal and the rivals encourage it,” Vinicius posted on Twitter after the game. Check out his tweet: Não foi a primeira vez, nem a segunda e nem a terceira. O racismo é o normal na La Liga. A competição acha normal, a Federação também e os adversários incentivam. Lamento muito. O campeonato que já foi de Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano e Messi hoje é dos racistas. Uma nação… — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 21, 2023 × La Liga responded to Vinicius' revelations and claimed that it will request all available images to dive deep into the matter and investigate further. In a statement, it said, “If any hate crime is identified, we will take the appropriate legal action."

However, La Liga President Javier Tebas asked the 22-year-old Vinicius to be more informed with regard to what can be done in such cases.

Tebas wrote on Twitter, “Since those who should explain to you what it is and what La Liga can do in cases of racism, we have tried to explain it ourselves, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you requested yourself,” he said on Twitter. He added, "Before you criticise and slander La Liga you need to inform yourself properly @Vinijr. Don’t let yourself be manipulated and make sure you understand each other’s competencies and the work we have been doing together." To this, Vinicius also had a fitting reply: Mais uma vez, em vez de criticar racistas, o presidente da LaLiga aparece nas redes sociais para me atacar.



Por mais que você fale e finja não ler, a imagem do seu campeonato está abalada. Veja as respostas do seus posts e tenha uma surpresa...



Omitir-se só faz com que você se… https://t.co/RGO9AZ24IA — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 21, 2023 × BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT REACTS, CALLS FOR END OF RACISM IN FOOTBALL Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also took note of Vinicius' allegations and joined in to express his support for the player, calling for an end to racism in the sport altogether.

In a press conference, he said, “I would like to express my solidarity with our Brazilian player, a poor boy who succeeded in life and is potentially becoming one of the best players in the world, certainly the best at Real Madrid. And he is attacked in every stadium he plays in. I think it is important that FIFA, the Spanish league and leagues in other countries take real action, because we cannot allow fascism and racism to dominate football stadiums.”

It will be interesting to see what actions are taken in the Spanish league to counter the racism issue. Speaking of Real Madrid, the club lost to Valencia 1-0 with Diego Lopez finding the back of the net in the 33rd minute. Real never looked at their usual best and failed to level scores.