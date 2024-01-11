IPL goes abroad! Top franchise keen on buying shares in County side Hampshire – Reports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is already one of the most followed and revenue-generating popular sporting leagues worldwide. With its foothold in the Indian and Southeast Asian region, the IPL is now going towards Europe, with its franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) showing keen interest in buying stakes in English County side Hampshire, per the latest reports.

The reports in England, with the famous tabloid The Telegraph reporting that the GMR group - the co-owners of the Delhi Capitals, is in talks with Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove, who holds the majority share in the club, over buying shares and selling of the club.

"Hampshire County Cricket Club's majority shareholder is in advanced talks to sell his stake to the part-owners of Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals," The Telegraph report said.

The report also said that if this deal is agreed on, it will make Hampshire the first English County side owned by an overseas franchise. Outside of the usual thought-of benefits, an IPL franchise trying to put a foothold in the English game is the biggest plus of this deal.

Per the report, with The Hundred – the franchise-based 100-ball tournament in England gaining popularity, this deal could give a ‘first-mover advantage’. Such a development comes on the back of reports suggesting that the ECB is exploring opening up 50 per cent stakes in several Hundred teams, giving host counties the option to sell their shares.

Meanwhile, Bransgrove relinquished his post as chairman last year after being in charge of the club for nearly two decades (23 years), continuing to hold a 60 per cent stake in Hampshire.

With Hampshire being one of the three Counties besides Northamptonshire and Durham - not member-owned, Bransgrove has a choice of selling stakes ‘without fan input’.

Bransgrove is also credited for developing the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, which, for the first time, will host an Ashes Test in 2027.

Little history

Even in the past, Hampshire associated itself with Rajasthan Royals (an IPL franchise) from 2010 to 2013, with their T20 team being called Hampshire Royals.