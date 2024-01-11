Matt Renshaw ready to play waiting game after Test recall for West Indies series

Since David Warner announced his decision (mid-last year) to retire from Tests after the Pakistan series, three players, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft, emerged as his potential replacement options. However, with Australia naming the final 13 for the first Test against West Indies starting on January 17 in Adelaide, Renshaw - picked as the spare batter, is ready to play the waiting game.

Having last played Tests against India during the 2023 away tour, Renshaw is rewarded for his consistent run since July 1, 2022, where he scored 1566 first-class runs at an impressive average of 52.20, including seven centuries.

Sounding optimistic about waiting for his turn while remaining aware of the challenges he had gone through in the past six months, Renshaw said,

"It is really nice, and a lot of hard work has gone into that. It has been a weird six months since Davey said what he said, but I have just tried to enjoy my cricket," Renshaw explained. "That is the big one for me. As much as all this stuff has been looming over my head, I play my best when I am having fun.

"Obviously, people come and go. That's the way cricket is, but I've just tried to enjoy my cricket…whether that is for Australia A, Prime Minister's XI, Queensland and in county cricket as well,” the 27-year-old batter added.

Meanwhile, Renshaw acknowledged the latest changes to the batting order, with veteran Steve Smith named the new opener, replacing Warner and Cameron Green slotted into the middle order.

"He averages 60 in Test cricket. He is the best player in the world. It gets Cam [Green] in the team as well and we all know what Cam is capable of," he said.

"Selectors talked about the top six batters in the country, and there is no doubt those six guys are. It is just about me trying to learn from them while I am in the squad.

"We have got amazing players in the team, but I've had a little nibble at Test cricket already. I know what it is like to score a hundred and how that feels. I just want to try and get that enjoyment and be myself around the Test team,” he added.

'I’m a changed player'

Having smashed his only hundred against Pakistan (184 in Sydney) seven years back, Renshaw reflected on his journey since, saying he is a completely changed and mature individual and player now.