Shimron Hetmyer dropped as West Indies pick T20I, ODI squads for Australia series

West Indies picked white-ball squads for the Australia series, with seasoned campaigner Shimron Hetmyer’s name nowhere to be found. West Indies dropped the left-handed batter from the two squads as they prepare for the competitive tour Down Under and subsequently for the home T20 World Cup later this year in June.

Hetmyer struggled against England during his previous series, with scores of 1 and 2 in the first two T20Is, followed up with 32, 0 and 12 in the three One-Dayers. Though his average in the One-Day cricket reads 32.23 with a strike rate over 100, chief selector Desmond Haynes believes he picked a strong T20I squad with core players leaving aside Hetmyer.

Meanwhile, the visiting West Indies team picked Jason Holder and opener Kyle Mayers in the T20I squad, while both did not get included in the ODI side. Earlier, Jason and Kyle made them unavailable for the Test tour to take up T20 franchise contracts. The West Indies selectors have also allowed Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford to play franchise cricket before returning for the Australia T20Is.

"On the back of a series win against England, we are expecting our ODI team to be very competitive in Australia," lead selector Desmond Haynes said.

"We have some new inclusions, who have impressed over a significant period and a couple of returning players, who we think will have an impact.

"For the T20I series, this forms part of our crucial preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup where we are hosts. We are hoping to build on strong overall performances against India and England and to keep improving as we approach the major tournament,” he added.

West Indies will begin the Australia tour with two Tests starting in Adelaide on January 17, before the action moves to the three ODIs in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra on February 2, 4 and 6, followed by the T20Is in Hobart, Adelaide and Perth on February 9, 11 and 13.

Here's West Indies’ white-ball squads for Australia series –

T20I Squad -

Rovman Powell (captain), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Oshane Thomas

ODI squad –